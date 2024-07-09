Flex your functionality with add-ons

Choose your add-ons

Branded links (10,000 links/month) Create thousands of branded short links to increase the scope of link campaigns.

Link destination edits (5 destination edits/month) Flexibly edit your link’s destination URLs at any time (even after they’ve been published, shared, or printed). Enjoy the freedom to make changes without missing a beat.

Rebrandly AI for Smart Link Scheduling (3,500 AI links/month) Automate scheduling and geo-targeting for branded links with Rebrandly AI. Increase deliverability, improve CTR, and boost link performance by as much as 10x.

Domains (1 domain slot/month) Increase the number of branded domains connected to your Rebrandly account. Use branded domains to build brand equity and awareness, improve SEO, increase trust and deliverability, and more.

Click data (500,000 clicks tracked/month) Monitor branded link performance and gain clarity on customer and user behavior to drive success. Rebrandly’s real-time analytics show you how many people have clicked on your branded link, when it was clicked, where it was clicked from, and more.

Teammates (3 teammates/month) Add more teammates for optimized link management. Collaborate on link creation, digital asset and campaign management, analytics, and more.

Single sign-on (SSO) & teammates (3 teammates/month) Add single sign-on (SSO) for 3 teammates, allowing users to log in to different apps and resources with a single set of credentials. SSO adds a layer of security and ease of use when accessing Rebrandly.

Workspaces (1 additional workspace/month) Create dedicated environments for a specific set of features and permissions, tailored to your teams. Add users to each workspace individually to improve coordination, productivity, and security.

Campaign API (10,000 high-volume links/month) Access fast and easy bulk link creation. Add the Campaign API when you need temporary links for time-sensitive promotions, customer service engagements, or seasonal branded campaigns.

Password protection (3,500 links/month) Stop worrying about security and privacy by adding password protection to your branded links. Ensure sensitive or valuable information remains guarded behind a secure password.