Use Rebrandly with your favorite apps

Testimonials
"Make sure you have some sort of integration service, like Zapier set up when you use Rebrandly. This allows you to automatically create short links from the posts you create on your blog, and then share them automatically to social media like Facebook."
Liam A.
"I develop a personal voice assistant that can receive skills from Github repositories which have long and ugly URLs. Using Rebrandly I could tag them for shorter, using my own domain. The API allows us to keep a record of the total downloads!"
Roland C.
"Their APIs allow for a key-based authentication which is amazing. They have an amazing suite of integrations which are available and a really thought-through set of APIs that allow you to do multiple activities, programmatically."
Sourabh C.
"Rebrandly just works! The API is easy to use and works very quickly."
Michael H.
"We wanted a way to create high-volume short links through an API and a good price. We found Rebrandly while looking for options and decided to give them a try. We have never looked elsewhere. It is consistent, clearly documented, and easy to use."
Tony G.
"Rebrandly is an excellent link-building and management solution built for personal, business, or enterprise use. The service is available via a browser plug-in, desktop, and mobile apps. I also like their apps and integrations with other platforms."
Anthony R.
